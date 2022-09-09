Two former Marion County superintendents now working for Bucyrus City Schools

From rural Marion County districts to the heart of Crawford County: two of the three recently resigned Marion area superintendents now are to work as the interim superintendent and curriculum director for Bucyrus City Schools.

Formerly the superintendent at Ridgedale, Robert Britton now serves as Bucyrus' interim superintendent. According to reporting from the Bucyrus Telegraph Forum, the Crawford County native's top priority for his time with the district is to be visible and accessible in the buildings and to the community.

Superintendent Robert Britton will leave Ridgedale Local Schools at the end of the 2021 - 2022 academic year.

Alongside Britton, former Pleasant Superintendent Jennifer Adams will be joining the Bucyrus City Schools team as director of curriculum. The two formerly worked as principals at Elgin Local Schools in Marion and now will work together again in Crawford County.

After serving as high school principal with Elgin, Britton became Ridgedale's superintendent.

At Elgin, Adams worked alongside him as the district's elementary principal before transitioning to Hilliard City School District to work as a student services coordinator and then director of elementary curriculum. From there, she served as Pleasant's Superintendent since 2017.

Britton explained he wants to help the district gain trust with the community and its teachers once again.

“I think there was a disconnect between the school district and the community, and I want to be visible and approachable and let the community know that if they want to come talk to me, I’m available and willing to talk,” Britton said

After announcing in the fall he was ready for a transition beyond Ridgedale, Britton was hired by the Bucyrus Board of Education in late July to serve as interim superintendent for the coming school year.

“The processes are similar but they’re different. Obviously they’re different people and different ways of doing business but so far it’s been going very well. We got great people here: great teachers, great kids, great community. It’s just a nice place to be right now,” Britton said of his new position in Bucyrus.

This decision was made after the district's former superintendent, Matt Chrispin, announced his departure in June to become superintendent of the Bethel Local School District, which is in the Dayton area.

In his interview with the Telegraph Forum, Britton also mentioned that another one of his goals as interim superintendent would be focusing on course curriculum.

Jennifer Adams to serve as Bucyrus curriculum director

For this reason, the district decided to bring Adams on board to help meet this need.

“It will be interesting, because we worked together when we were with the Elgin Local School district when she was an elementary principal and I was a high school principal, so there’s some working knowledge there," Britton said.

"I think she’s very well-versed and very knowledgeable with curriculum where she’s coming in to, and I’m excited to have her on board to get some things straightened out here in Bucyrus for curriculum."

With only 10 days between her final day at Pleasant and her first day with Bucyrus - leaving Pleasant Sept. 2 and starting with her new role Sept. 12 - Adams said she thinks the job will be a good fit for her skills and experience as she has always enjoyed working with curriculum.

Though she announced her resignation from her role Pleasant's superintendent in April with an intention to retire and spend more time with her family, Adams explained she decided she wasn't ready to give up working entirely.

"My family and I talked and think it will be a smart move for me as I ease into retirement to kind of not go from 100 to zero all at one time. I might end up driving my family crazy,” she said.

Like Britton, Adams' role with Bucyrus City Schools is currently on an interim basis: leaving room for each individual and the district to determine how to best move forward.

Adams explained the the district reached out to her for help after the previous curriculum director left the role at the end of the summer.

"They wanted to get someone in there with that late notice that they knew had experience and could help them out, and so I told them that I would do that,” she said.

Preparing to welcome Adams to join his team in Bucyrus, Britton noted that his role with Bucyrus City Schools has gone well thus far, although it has been busy.

“I can’t believe the first month’s already gone, and we’re already into September,” Britton said.

