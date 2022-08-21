Two Fort Pierce men arrested after months-long drug investigation by St. Lucie sheriff, federal agents

FORT PIERCE — A three-month investigation by a host of law enforcement agencies led to the arrests of two Fort Pierce men Friday on numerous felony drug-related charges, including trafficking fentanyl, according to police.

Edward Clark, 30, and Derron Johnson, 25, were each arrested on felony warrants for charges of cocaine trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was also arrested on two charges of fentanyl trafficking, as well as possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

The arrests were the result of a joint investigation between several local and federal law enforcement agencies: the St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee sheriff's offices, along with the FBI, DEA and U.S. Marshals Service, police said.

Police also seized 15.2 ounces of cocaine, 2.7 pounds of marijuana and 118 grams of a cocaine-and-MDPV mixture through the investigation, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. MDPV is a designer drug otherwise known as bath salts, according to the DEA.

Both Clark and Johnson were booked into St. Lucie County Jail on Friday. Clark is being held on $414,250 bail, and Johnson is being held on $187,750 bail.

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Sheriff, feds serve felony warrant, arrest two in FP drug bust