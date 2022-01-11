Two Fort Worth shootings Monday night leave two people injured, police say

Two people were injured in two separate Fort Worth shootings Monday night.

The first shooting occurred around 6 p.m. near the Monterrey Apartments, located in the 7100 block of West Vickery Boulevard.

Police said they began investigating the incident after a man arrived to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The injury was non-life-threatening.

“The victim is uncooperative with investigating officers but it is believed this will be gang related,” police said. “The Gang Unit detectives will continue this investigation and Robbery Unit detectives were also notified.”

Later, around 10 p.m., police said they were dispatched to the 3400 block of Crenshaw Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. They said the injury was caused during a drive-by shooting.

She was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

The police department’s Gang Unit and Gun Violence Unit will continue the investigation.

Both investigations remain ongoing.