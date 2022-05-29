Two Fort Worth shootings, one killing a teenager, reported in Fort Worth on Saturday

A teenager in Fort Worth is dead after police said he was shot in the upper torso on Saturday morning.

Police said they responded around 11:30 a.m. Saturday to a call about a shooting in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive. A spokesman said they have the person responsible for the shooting in custody and are interviewing him or her, as well as witnesses.

Police did not release the exact age of the boy, but KDFW (FOX 4) reported he was 13.

One man was wounded in separate shooting Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth.

Police said he was shot in the leg during a drive-by in the 5000 block of Champan Street in Fort Worth around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, sustaining non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested and police have not released any identity or description of any suspects. Gun violence and gang unit detectives are investigating.