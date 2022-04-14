2 Fort Worth shootings within minutes may be related; 3rd shooting nearby an hour earlier

Two people were shot within minutes of each other Thursday afternoon, and Fort Worth police said they believe the attacks are related. A third person who was shot in the same area of the city showed up at a hospital about an hour earlier.

One of the shootings was in the 1700 block of South Riverside Drive, at what appears to be a business, and another a few minutes later in the 1400 block of East Allen Avenue, a residential area. One person was in serious condition and one person in good condition, according to a MedStar spokesman. It was not immediately clear which victim was in what condition.

The two scenes were less than a block apart, across railroad tracks running parallel to East Riverside Drive on the west side of the street.

The shooting on South Riverside was reported at 4:46 p.m. Thursday and the East Allen Avenue shooting was called in to police around 4:50 p.m., according to police incident reports.

Police said they were waiting for initial details from the scenes. There was no word on the ages or genders of the victims or why police believe them to be connected.

Police are investigating a third shooting in which a 19-year-old man showed up at a Fort Worth hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

The man was shot in the abdomen in the 1600 block of Cobb Park Drive and arrived at the hospital around 3:30 p.m.

Police said they don’t know who shot the 19-year-old.

A police spokesman did not share any other information about that shooting.

A police incident report, which provides preliminary information to officers responding to a scene, noted a caller told dispatchers the man was brought to the hospital in a silver Dodge Ram truck that fled the scene after the man was dropped off.

The incident report notes the 19-year-old was in trauma care, but neither the report nor the police statement included any information on his condition.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.