ABINGDON – A woman and man were found dead at a home in the 200 block of North Snapp Street in Abingdon.

Names and details of the incident are not yet available from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation. At 8 a.m. today, Friday, Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi requested the state police investigate the scene.

The Knox County Major Crimes unit has been activated. The investigation remains open and ongoing.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Two found dead in Abingdon home; few details available