Names released of 2 found dead on Aftonshire Drive in Fayetteville early Monday

The names of two people found dead early Monday in a neighborhood off Raeford Road were released Monday afternoon.

Marchellous Latrel Braddy, 33, of Raeford, was discovered by a resident about 12:41 a.m. in a home in the 5700 block of Aftonshire Drive, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The body of Nakea Latasha Brooks, 27, of Barton's Landing Place in Fayetteville, was found in the yard, police said. Both had been shot, the release said.

"The two victims were acquaintances, however, this was not a murder/suicide. The incident does not appear to be a random act," police said in a news release.

The home is located in the Creeks Edge Townhome development

It was not immediately clear if the victims were known to the resident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: 2 found dead at Aftonshire Drive residence in Fayetteville NC