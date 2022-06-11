Two found dead in apparent murder-suicide near Lakewood Lakes, Kansas City police say

Kansas City police were investigating a pair of deaths as a murder-suicide on Friday evening after a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle near the Lakewood Lakes.

Around 5 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Lee’s Summit Road on a reported shooting, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said in a statement. Once they arrived, the officers were directed to a vehicle in a parking lot where the two gunshot victims were found.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Becchina said. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

Witness statements and other details gathered thus far during the investigation led police to arrive at the conclusion that the incident was a murder-suicide, Becchina said. But he said detectives were still working to determine the exact sequence of events that led up to the shooting, including which of the two dead was the shooter.

Police were not searching for additional suspects or involved persons as of Friday night.

Friday’s homicide marks Kansas City’s 68th of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the second-deadliest on record, the city saw a total of 157 killings.