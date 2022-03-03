Two found dead in Bakersfield home; investigated as suspicious

Two bodies found inside home on the 500 block of H Street in Bakersfield.

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two people whose bodies were found inside a Bakersfield home on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence in the 500 block of H Street at about 1:29 p.m., Bakersfield police spokesman Robert Pair said.

When they arrived, they found the two bodies, Pair said. Authorities have not released identities.

The causes of the deaths have not been determined but are being investigated as suspicious, Pair said.

