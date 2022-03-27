Two found dead in car after East Durham shooting, police say

Two people died Saturday night after being shot in East Durham, according to the city’s police department.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway and North Joyland streets, police said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find two people shot inside of a car, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident did not appear random, but did not provide further details about the shooting.

Neither victim’s identity has been released to the public.

With the double homicide, the Bull City has now seen at least nine killings this year.

Police have asked those with information about the Saturday shooting to call investigators at (919) 560-4440 x 29532 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.