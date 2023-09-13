Two found dead in Clifton home with gunshot wounds, police say

Police say they found two bodies during a welfare check in Clifton on Tuesday.

Officers found the bodies of 73-year-old Zofia Koc and 33-year-old Peter Koc at a home near Third Street and Hadley Avenue in the city when there were sent there to perform a welfare check.

Both were seemingly killed by gunshots. There were no signs of forced entry into the residence, there are no suspects being sought at this time, and there is no danger to the public, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said in a statement.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Clifton Police Department at 973-470-5908.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Clifton NJ: Two found dead with gunshot wounds, police say