Two found dead in Cottonwood may be a murder-suicide

A man and a woman found dead in Cottonwood may have been involved in a murder and suicide, according to detectives with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Callers to 911 reported hearing a single gunshot coming from a home before 11:19 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 20. Deputies said they also heard a single gunshot after they arrived outside the residence in the 3000 block of Rhonda Road.

When deputies searched the home, they found two deceased adults. No one else was in the home and there are no other suspects in the case, Sheriff's Public Information Officer Tim Mapes said in an announcement issued by the sheriff's office on Wednesday afternoon.

Based on evidence available, "this incident appears to be a result of a suspected murder/suicide," according to detectives investigating the case, Mapes said. He said there was "no threat to the public."

The Shasta County Coroner's Office would not release names of the deceased people until after their families were contacted, Mapes said.

Detectives with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit are still investigating the case and the coroner's office will autopsy the bodies of the two adults, Mapes said.

Officials asked that anyone with information about this case call the county's major crimes unit at 530-245-6135 or email at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.

