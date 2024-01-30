Two found dead in Fort Collins home Monday: Here's how police are investigating the deaths

Editor's note: This story references murder and suicide. Resources for those in crisis have been included with this story.

Fort Collins police are investigating the deaths of two individuals found in a Fort Collins homes Monday as a possible murder-suicide.

Police responded to the home in the 2900 block of Middlesborough Court, which is east of Lemay Avenue and south of Drake Road, Monday afternoon after a caller notified police that they thought someone they knew "was being held against her will be her husband" at the home, police said in a Tuesday morning news release.

Police say they surrounded the home but weren't able to make contact with anyone inside and couldn't hear "any signs of distress." Fort Collins Police SWAT also responded, given the possibility that it was a hostage situation.

While detectives worked to draft a warrant because officers determined they couldn't enter the home without one, police and Poudre Fire Authority prepared to enter the home, police said in the news release.

Police say that when the search warrant was done, SWAT entered the home and found two dead adults inside and a firearm near them.

The investigation into their deaths is ongoing, but police said they are treating it as a possible murder-suicide case.

The identities of the deceased and the official cause and manner of their deaths will be released by the Larimer County Coroner's Office at a future date.

Police asked those who have information about the case but have not spoken to police to call Detective Kristie Allen at 970-416-2385.

Help for someone in crisis

If a situation is an emergency, call 911. Below are additional resources for those experiencing domestic violence and other crises.

If you or someone you care about is in a domestic violence situation, call Crossroads Safehouse's 24/7 helplines, which are staffed by trained advocates: 970-482-3502 or 1-888-541-7233 (toll free). You can also call Alternatives to Violence at 970-669-5150 or text the organization at 970-669-5157.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 988.

Colorado Crisis Support can be reached at 1-844-493-8255 or by texting TALK to 38255.

Larimer County resources:

SummitStone Crisis Stabilization Unit, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: summitstonehealth.org/services/; 970-494-4200

UCHealth Mountain Crest Behavioral Health Center: uchealth.org/services/behavioral-health/; 970-207-4800

Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County: allianceforsuicideprevention.org/

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Two found dead in Fort Collins home Monday