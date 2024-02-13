Two found dead in Fort Collins home ID'd, police provide update on investigation

Editor's note: This story references murder, suicide and themes of domestic violence. Resources for those in crisis have been included with this story.

The people found dead in a Fort Collins home late last month in a suspected murder-suicide have been identified.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office identified the individuals as 39-year-old Lindsey Power and 42-year-old Oliver McCalmont.

Power's death was ruled a homicide from gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office. McCalmont's death was ruled a suicide by a gunshot wound.

Fort Collins police initially said they suspected this to be a possible murder-suicide. Police told the Coloradoan this week that the investigation is still ongoing, but "all evidence supports it being a murder-suicide."

Police responded to a home in the 2900 block of Middlesborough Court in southeast Fort Collins the afternoon of Jan. 29 after receiving a call from someone who said they thought someone they knew "was being held against her will be her husband" at the home, police said in a previous news release.

Officers surrounded the home but weren't able to make contact with anyone inside and couldn't hear "any signs of distress," according to the initial news release. Police worked to draft a warrant because they determined they couldn't enter the home without one.

When the search warrant was done, police said they entered the home and found two dead adults inside with a firearm near them.

Help for someone in crisis

If a situation is an emergency, call 911. Below are additional resources for those experiencing domestic violence and other crises.

If you or someone you care about is in a domestic violence situation, call Crossroads Safehouse's 24/7 helplines, which are staffed by trained advocates: 970-482-3502 or 888-541-7233 (toll free). You can also call Alternatives to Violence at 970-669-5150 or text the organization at 970-669-5157.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 988.

Colorado Crisis Support can be reached at 844-493-8255 or by texting TALK to 38255.

Those concerned about a person's history of dangerous behavior or threats of violence and their access to firearms can file for an extreme risk protection order — also referred to as a red flag petition — which is a civil process through the court system that would temporarily remove any firearms from the person's possession.

Family or household members, law enforcement, health care professionals, licensed mental health clinicians, educators and district attorneys can petition for an ERPO. For more information, including how to file for an ERPO, visit cdphe.colorado.gov/colorado-gun-violence-prevention-resource-bank/prevention-approaches/extreme-risk-protection-orders.

Larimer County mental health resources:

SummitStone, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: summitstonehealth.org/services/; 970-494-4200

UCHealth Mountain Crest Behavioral Health Center: uchealth.org/services/behavioral-health/; 970-207-4800

Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County: allianceforsuicideprevention.org/

If you're looking for other community mental health or substance abuse counseling and support, call Connections provided by the Health District of Northern Colorado at 970-221-5551.

