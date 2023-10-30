Two found dead in Gautier home in apparent murder-suicide, police say

Gautier Police used social media Monday to ask people to stay away from Pat Drive while they investigate a possible murder-suicide Monday afternoon.

The post made it clear that there was no risk to the public.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd said two people were found dead.

According to WXXV, Gautier Police Chief David Bever said they responded to a call for a welfare concern at a house in the 1700 block of Pat Drive, which is near the Gautier Middle School.

The officer rang the doorbell, then heard a gunshot and called for additional units.

Officers forced their way into the home and found a man who died of an apparent self-inflicted wound. Bever said the weapon was a handgun.

A woman who police said had been dead for some time was found in another room.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gautier Police at 228-497-2486