Houma Police Department is investigating the death of two people, believed to be a murder-suicide.

Police responded to a phone call just before noon, Sunday. At a residence on the 200 block of St. Peter Street in Houma police found a male and female deceased. Both were adults.

Detectives are treating it as a murder-suicide, and the investigation is in its early stages. Chief of Police Travis Theriot said he could not comment more on it now.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Two found dead in Houma, suspected murder-suicide