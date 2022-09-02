Two found dead in Hyannis home as Barnstable police investigate possible murder-death by suicide

HYANNIS — Barnstable police are investigating a potential murder and death by suicide at a home in Hyannis early Friday, Cape and Island District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said this morning.

Barnstable police responded to a call at approximately 3 a.m. Friday to a home at 66 Murray Way in Hyannis, O’Keefe said at the scene.

Responders found two unidentified people dead in the home. Two children were removed from the home as well, and are in the care of the appropriate authorities, O’Keefe said.

Barnstable police are investigating two bodies found at a home on Murray Way in Hyannis in what the district attorney has said looks like a potential murder-suicide.

No further information is being released at this time.

Investigations continue by Barnstable police and Massachusetts State Police investigators from the district attorney’s office, but O’Keefe said preliminary investigations point to a murder and death by suicide.

“It’s not a bad neighborhood, this is really sad to see,” neighbor Caitlin Judge said.

Everyone keeps to themselves on this street, she added, so she didn’t know the people who lived in the home and only found out about the deaths from a phone call from a friend.

“This is a good place to live, it really is, this is just how it is nowadays,” Judge said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod: Hyannis murder-suicide probed by Barnstable police