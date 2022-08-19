Two found dead inside car in apparent murder-suicide in Paterson, sources say

PATERSON – A man and woman were found fatally shot inside an SUV in the south side of the city Friday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to police sources.

Preliminary indications are that the woman was shot first and the man after her, according to law enforcement sources. The bodies were found sometime around noon on Getty Avenue, just several blocks away from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Prior to Friday's deaths, Paterson has had 14 homicides this year.

Police shut down a long stretch of Getty Avenue from Madison Avenue through the whole hospital complex. More than a dozen law enforcement officers were at the scene on Friday.

As police canvassed the area, the rear hatch of the SUV with Connecticut license plates remained open and the windshield of the vehicle was covered by a white material. The vehicle was parked in front of a house.

Check back for more on this developing story.

