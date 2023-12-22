Two found dead in Parkway home including woman stabbed, Sacramento police say

Sacramento police are investigating two deaths Thursday evening at a Parkway residence, one of which included a woman reportedly stabbed to death.

Police officers were called just before 8 p.m. to the 7300 block of Meadowgate Drive for reports of a disturbance. They found a man hanging inside a home, pulled him down and tried performing CPR on him, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers also found a woman with at least one stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, Gamble said.

Investigators said the incident was confined inside the home. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will identify both individuals when their next-of-kin is notified.

Gamble said it was unclear what relationship, if any, the man and woman had with one another.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at 916-808-5471.