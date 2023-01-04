Update: Two found dead in Perry home within two weeks, resident arrested

A 36-year-old woman was found dead in a Perry home Friday morning, marking the second person to have died at the residence in just over two weeks.

The Perry Police Department said city resident Amber Mullins was found unresponsive when officers responded to a home in the 1700 block of Macon Road.

According to a statement from the department, Mullins died of a drug overdose. Her body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The Perry Police Department then obtained a warrant and reportedly seized illegal narcotics including fentanyl at the home.

Primary resident Hadean Siu, 34, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a drug-related object and maintaining a disorderly house.

Two weeks before, on Dec. 15, 35-year-old Stevie Ray Thompson of Hayneville was found dead at the same residence.

Thompson’s death was ruled a suicide. His body was also sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Capt. Heath Dykes with the Perry Police Department Criminal Investigations Division told the Telegraph that foul play is not suspected in either of the deaths.

He said that both Mullins and Thompson resided in the home when they died but may not have been more than acquaintances with Siu.

Dykes said the toxicology reports will bring better detail to light on both incidents as the investigation continues.