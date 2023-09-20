Two found dead in Stockton home on Harrisburg Place

Two people were found shot to death around 10 a.m. Wednesday in a north Stockton home, according to sheriff's deputies.

Deputies found the man and woman in a single-story home on Harrisburg Place, across the street from the Lincoln Unified School District's Village Oak center, spokesperson Heather Brent said.

The deputies had been called to check the welfare of the residents when they found the bodies. It's unclear how long the people, who haven't been identified publicly, have been dead.

Roughly two blocks of Harrisburg Place remained closed to traffic by noon Wednesday, and four sheriff's deputies and investigators were at the scene.

Investigators have released no information about what may have led to the shooting.

This is breaking new, check back for details as deputies release information.

