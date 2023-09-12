Two found dead in SW ABQ home

Sep. 12—Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in a home off of Bridge Boulevard SW, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

Around 7 a.m., deputies responded to a call for a welfare check in the 2100 block of Anthony SW, where they found the house unsecured and unlocked, said BCSO spokeswoman Angelina Navarro in a statement.

"After several unsuccessful attempts to communicate with anyone inside, deputies made the decision to enter the residence," Navarro said.

Navarro said deputies discovered Javier Almanza, 27, and Hannah Slaven, 21, dead in what could be a murder/suicide.

She said homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are on-scene investigating the incident.