Two found deceased in Lebanon motel

Mar. 15—Two individuals were discovered deceased at a Lebanon motel early on Monday morning.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident as possible drug overdoses.

During a morning-housekeeping sweep, staff at the Southland Motel in Lebanon found the two unresponsive individuals in one of the rooms. Shortly afterwards, a manager called 911, and first responders were dispatched to the motel on North Cumberland Street shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the Lebanon Police Department found two subjects inside that were both deceased.

The Lebanon Police Department's public information officer, Lt. P.J. Hardy, confirmed that one male and one female was discovered inside the room. According to Hardy, both subjects appeared to be in their 50s.

It was also reported that the deceased had been long-term residents at the motel, which offers weekly and monthly rates. The two individuals had been staying in the room for approximately a year, according to Hardy.

The scene remains under investigation, but initial reports from the LPD indicated that drug paraphernalia was recovered from inside the room.

"The investigation is fluid and ongoing, but it appears drugs were involved," Hardy said. "No foul play has been identified. At this point, it is being investigated as a potential drug overdose."

Members of the Lebanon Fire Department and the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency also responded to the scene.