Two found guilty in 2017 underage pimping case

Oct. 1—A Lawrenceville man and Atlanta woman have been found guilty in an underage sex trafficking case for which they were first arrested four years ago.

Keron Owen Hamilton and Meyetta King-Brown were charged with transporting a 16-year-old girl to a Cumberland motel. The girl would later tell investigators Hamilton had brought her to the hotel for the purpose of her exchanging sexual acts for money, which Hamilton would then take from her.

An undercover officer arranged an Oct. 13, 2017 meeting at the Extended Stay America hotel on Interstate North Parkway, near the Interstate 75 and Windy Hill Road junction. After learning the girl was underage, police found Hamilton at a nearby gas station with King-Brown.

King-Brown was initially charged with a single misdemeanor count of giving false information after officers said she used a fake name and birth date in an attempt to mislead them.

Both Hamilton and King-Brown, however, were found guilty Friday of providing and transporting a minor "for sexual servitude."

The conviction was the first by Attorney General Chris Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, which partnered with Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, according to a news release. Hamilton and King-Brown could face life in prison on the charges, and are expected to be sentenced on Oct. 8.