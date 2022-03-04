Two found guilty in child's 2018 death

Mar. 4—JEFFERSON — Two Orwell women were found guilty last week in the death of a toddler, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office.

Valorie Olah was found guilty of one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of child endangerment, a third-degree felony. Her daughter, Samantha Olah, was found guilty of one count of child endangerment, a third-degree felony.

Valorie Olah's bond was revoked and she was taken into custody after the verdict and Samantha Olah remains free on bond.

The charges were related to the April 2018 death of Brantley Santiago. The Olahs were the toddler's babysitters.

According to court records, both Valorie and Samatha Olah were charged with two counts of murder, unclassified felonies, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, first-degree felonies, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, one second-degree felony and one third-degree felony. Charges were filed in November 2018, according to court records.

Valorie Olah is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17 and Samantha Olah on March 23, according to court records.

Beverly Santiago, Brantley's mother, also was indicted. She agreed to cooperate with the prosecution. She pleaded no contest to one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 25.