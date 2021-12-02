Two found passed out in car arrested on drug charges

Dec. 2—Two individuals found unconscious in a vehicle over the holiday weekend have been charged with a number of drug-related offenses.

Derrick L. Johnson Jr., 33, of Somerset, and Katelyn C. Dodd, 30, of Bronston, were initially taken into custody on outstanding district court warrants (from Pulaski and Wayne counties, respectively) as well as for Public Intoxication (Controlled Substance — Excludes Alcohol).

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the investigation began around 4:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when Deputy Trent Massey and Burnside Police Officer Matt Brown responded to a call of two individuals "passed out" in a vehicle in the roadway beside Reno's Roadhouse.

When the officers arrived, Speck reported, neither individual could be awakened. Ofr. Brown administered sternum rubs to the male in the driver's seat — later identified as Lewis — and eventually woke him up. The female in the front passenger's seat, Dodd, eventually woke as well.

Upon searching the car, the officers found a tied Walmart bag containing a white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine weighing approximately 109 grams, a small plastic baggie containing another 6.4 grams of suspected meth, a small vial containing a gray powder substance suspected to be heroin and weighing approximately 4.2 grams, another small vial containing a gray powder and gray rock substance suspected to be heroin and weighing approximately 17.7 grams, and a small vial containing nine Xanax tablets. Officers also located $1,837 in cash on Dodd and an additional $210 on Johnson.

Johnson and Dodd were then additionally charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense — (greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine); first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense — (greater than 2 grams of Heroin but less than 100 grams); and second-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 2nd or greater Offense (less than ten doses of a Schedule 1 and 2 Narcotic).

Story continues

Both were transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where they remain lodged at press time. Each pleaded not guilty to the charges when arraigned in Pulaski District Court and are scheduled to next appear on December 8 for preliminary hearings.

The case remains under investigation by Dep. Massey and Ofr. Brown.

Sheriff Speck asks the community if you have any information about any criminal activity to call the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145. You can also leave a tip on the PCSO webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php or call the tip line at 606-679-8477. You can remain anonymous.