Two found with possible gunshot wounds amid Laramie County fire

Jul. 17—CHEYENNE — Firefighters responding to a structure fire Friday afternoon found two people with possible gunshot wounds, a Facebook post from the Laramie County Sheriff's Department said.

Laramie County Fire District 2 responded at 4:38 p.m. to the 1900 block of Horse Creek Road, according to the post. Firefighters later found the two individuals and requested assistance from law enforcement.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, and the incident remains under investigation.

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, law enforcement determined there was no threat to the public, an update to the post said.

Sheriff's department spokesperson Deputy Jason Gillott said Saturday morning he had no additional information related to the incident.

When asked about the fire, an individual who answered LCFD2's main line Saturday morning said he was not able to give out any information about the incident, and that his superiors may be able to answer reporter questions on Monday.

