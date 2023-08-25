Two found shot dead on NC Army base in 2020, feds say. Now, man faces murder charge

Two people were found shot dead at a North Carolina military base in 2020, and now a man faces a murder charge, officials said.

Kenneth Maurice Quick, Jr. was indicted in August, almost three years after prosecutors said he killed two people. Their bodies were found on Fort Liberty in December 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Federal prosecutors in an Aug. 25 release didn’t list attorney information for Quick, who is from Laurinburg.

Though prosecutors wouldn’t tell McClatchy News the full names of the people Quick is accused of killing, their initials are similar to those of two people who were found dead in December 2020 at Fort Liberty — formerly called Fort Bragg.

The U.S. Army identified one of the people as 37-year-old Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne of the Special Operations Command. The other was 44-year-old Timothy Dumas of Pinehurst, who had served in the U.S. Army.

On Dec. 2, 2020, Lavigne and Dumas were found dead in a training area, but officials said they didn’t die from training-related causes. Then two months later, the FBI turned to the public for clues about their mysterious deaths, which agents were investigating as homicides, McClatchy News reported.

Quick’s case dates to Dec. 1, 2020, when prosecutors said he shot and killed one person on Fort Liberty. That same day, he’s accused of killing a second person in connection with a cocaine trafficking case.

In the first death, “Quick is charged with one count of murder on federal land,” prosecutors said. He’s also accused of obstruction of justice after prosecutors said he helped to burn the deceased person’s pickup truck.

In the second death, Quick is “charged with attempting to dispose of the body.” Prosecutors in their indictment said Quick failed to let police know about both of the people’s deaths “and secretly disposed of their bodies.”

Quick also faces “two counts of discharge of a firearm resulting in death in relation to a crime of violence/drug trafficking crime” and another gun-related charge. A grand jury indicted him Aug. 1, and he has been in custody on an unrelated case, according to officials and online court records.

Fort Liberty is roughly 55 miles south of Raleigh.

