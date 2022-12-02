Two found shot to death in car as young kids were freezing in back seat, NC cops say

Two people were found shot to death in a car as young kids were freezing inside, North Carolina officials said.

The “toddler-age” children spent hours in the back seat before a group on their way to work discovered the bodies early Thursday, Dec. 1, according to news outlets and the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Now, police are investigating the case as a homicide, according to WRAL and ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police were called at about 6:15 a.m. to a business in Rocky Mount, roughly 60 miles northeast of Raleigh. While at the scene on Construction Drive, officers reportedly found two people with gunshot wounds.

“Additionally, two small children were in the rear seat, physically uninjured,” officials wrote in a news release. “However, both children were transported to UNC Nash Healthcare after exposure to cold temperatures for an extended time.”

At the time the children were found, the temperature in Rocky Mount was about 38 degrees. After the kids were taken to the hospital, they were listed in “stable condition.”

The two people found dead in the car were identified as 28-year-old Devone Brown and 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins.

Breana Wiggins remembers her sister Destiny as a loving mother of four who had a passion for doing hair, WNCN reported. She told the TV station that Destiny’s daughters were “with her during this horrible crime.”

“Please keep the family members in your prayers,” Police Chief Robert Hassell said, according to ABC11. “Of course with any kind of situation like this, two members of our community have lost their lives.”

Officers said the investigation is ongoing, and there isn’t a lingering threat to the public. Those with information are asked to call police at 252-972-1411, Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or text tips along with the letters “RMPOL” to the number 274637.

The Rocky Mount Police Department didn’t share additional information with McClatchy News.

