Two found shot to death after car crash, Georgia cops say. Shooter remains on the run

A crash investigation ended with two people found shot to death, Georgia police say.

Now they’re searching for the accused shooter.

Officers got a call at about 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, for what they were initially told was a car wreck, WXIA reported, citing the Forest Park Police Department. Police said they found two men fatally shot, according to WAGA-TV.

Authorities did not release the men’s identities.

The crash occurred at the top of a hill, causing one of the vehicles to roll downhill, Police Chief Brandon Criss told WSB-TV. Investigators believe the shooter was involved in the wreck and ran away afterward.

McClatchy News reached out to Forest Park police for an update Nov. 6 and was awaiting a response.

Authorities spent more than eight hours searching the area after the incident, and multiple residents said they’re on edge, according to WXIA.

“I’ve got to live here,” Wiley Lyles told the station. “And I see a whole lot of stuff [going] on around here, but ... nothing ever like this. I hope this comes to an end with this person caught.”

No arrests have been made as of Nov. 6.

Forest Park is about 10 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

