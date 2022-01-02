Two found shot to death in Durham parking lot near Research Triangle Park

Two people were found shot to death in a parking lot off South Miami Boulevard early Sunday morning, according to Durham police.

Police say they were called about a shooting in the 4900 block of South Miami, near the Interstate 40 interchange and Research Triangle Park, at about 1:35 a.m. When they arrived, police say, they found two “males” in a parking lot, where both were pronounced dead.

Police have not released any additional information about the incident, including the names or ages of the victims.

Police ask anyone with information to call Investigator J. Turner at 919- 560-4440, ext. 29532, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.