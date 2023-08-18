Two found shot, one dead, outside condo south of Westerville

A woman was killed, and a man was in critical condition following an early evening shooting outside a Columbus condominium complex near the intersection of Rt. 161 and Rt. 3 Thursday.

As darkness fell over the Ravine Condominiums, in a section of Columbus south of Westerville, dozens of officers and detectives worked in a steady rain to try to gather evidence. A stream of arrived home from work to a scene of about 10 squad cars, and police were assisting them in getting into their units on the other side of the crime tape.

The 911 call of a shooting at 5345 Valley Lane East came in at about 6:15 p.m., and officers found the two suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Sadly, the female was pronounced deceased," said Columbus Division of Police Homicide Cmdr. Mark Denner, who briefed reporters at the scene. "... Right now, our homicide detectives are on scene, processing the scene and trying to determine what led to shooting."

Denner said more information on the identities of the two would be released Friday, and he didn't have information as to whether either of them lived in the complex. He declined to comment about whether one of the victims could have been the shooter, as some neighbors standing nearby discussing the incident had indicated, but Denner also didn't indicate that police were looking for any suspects.

The shooting took place at the eastern end of the dense complex, where rows of outdoor parking spaces and covered carports line the edge of the two-story unit.

Asked about the gun violence plaguing the city, Denner responded: "You're absolutely right, it is absolutely tragic. It is sad because there is a family that is grieving. An individual lost her life tonight. And there are others who have lost their lives.

"It's a conversation that needs to continue. A lot of work still needs to be put into it," but the division will try to hold those causing the violence responsible, Denner said.

