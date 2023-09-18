Two found unresponsive due to opioids in back parking lot of Richlands High School

Sep. 18—RICHLANDS, Va. — Charges are pending after two unresponsive people found Monday morning in a vehicle parked behind a Tazewell County, Va. high school were treated for what appeared to be the use of opioids or a similar substance, according to the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office issued a statement after a medical emergency was reported on the property of Richlands High School.

Deputies with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Richlands Police Department found two unresponsive male subjects in a passenger vehicle in the back parking lot of Richlands High School while conducting a security check, according to the sheriff's office.

It was determined that both subjects were private contractors who were waiting to begin their workday, according to the sheriff's office. The subjects appeared to be under the influence of opioids or similar substances.

Naloxone was administered to both subjects by responding units and subsequently transported to a nearby emergency facility. School Resource Officers with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office are conducting an ongoing criminal investigation and charges are pending.

All students, faculty and staff are safe at this time and there is no ongoing safety risk related to this incident, according to the sheriff's office. Both the Richlands Police Department and Tazewell County Sheriff's Office will continue to work together to ensure the county's schools are safe and incidents like the one at the high school will be quickly addressed.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com