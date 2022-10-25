Two of four men charged with assaulting fellow Grand Forks inmate granted plea deals

Oct. 24—GRAND FORKS — Two of the four men charged with assaulting a fellow inmate at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault last week.

Jake Bennett Donahue, 30, changed his plea on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Per his plea agreement, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. His aggravated assault charge was dismissed. Donahue was sentenced to five years in prison with three years suspended. He has credit for time served since his arrest on Feb. 9.

Donahue will serve his sentence consecutively with his convictions in another case. He was convicted of various drug charges, reckless endangerment, fleeing a peace officer, refusal to halt and false information to law enforcement. For this case, Donahue was sentenced to 10 years with seven suspended.

Following Donahue's release, he will be on probation for two years.

David Todd Noye Jr., 26, changed his plea on Thursday, Oct. 20. Per his plea agreement, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and his aggravated assault charge was dismissed. Noye was sentenced to five years, first serving 360 days, with credit for 49 days served. Noye will be on an 18 month probation following his release.

According to an affidavit in the case, Deputy Ryan Thompson was dispatched to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center on June 3 in regard to an assault among inmates the previous day.

Charles Lambert told Thompson he had been assaulted by David Noye, Shaquille Reggs, Davion Burris and Jake Donahue. Lambert said Noye called him into a cell and instructed him to cover the window, as previously reported by the Herald. Lambert said Reggs confronted him about being a registered sex offender, then all four men attacked him.

Video evidence supported Lambert's statement.

Lambert was treated at Altru, where he was diagnosed with a broken nose, fractured vertebrae, fractured rib and other minor injuries.

Shaquille Jabri Reggs

changed his plea on Oct. 3

and was sentenced to 10 years, first serving five, with credit for 224 days served. He will be on probation for 18 months following his release.

Davion Burris is scheduled for a final dispositional conference on Thursday, Oct. 27.