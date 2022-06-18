Two Frederick men face gun, drug trafficking charges

Jun. 18—Two Frederick men were charged Friday with drug and gun trafficking crimes following a multi-month investigation, police said.

Markus Asa Thomas Marvine, 22, and Anthony Ajene Byrd, 21, were being held at the Frederick County Detention Center without bail, according to a city police news release.

With a warrant, the Frederick Police Department's Special Response Team searched an apartment in the first block of Waverly Drive, in the Golden Mile, and searched a vehicle.

Police said they found five firearms, including an AR-15 with a 65-round drum magazine, more than 1,000 grams of drugs suspected to be marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, and thousands of dollars.

Marvine was previously arrested by local police on March 10 and was charged with several handgun charges and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He was released on $10,000 bail. Police said they continued their investigation following his release, resulting in the search and seizure warrants.

The investigation was coordinated between city police, the state attorney's office, and the Department of Homeland Security and was funded by the state's crime control and prevention organization.

Police said the charges against Marvine and Byrd include: possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana in the amount of 614 grams (10 grams or more), possession with intent to distribute psilocybin mushrooms, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute psilocybin mushrooms within 1,000 feet of a school zone, firearm/drug trafficking crime

