Two free divers found dead in Hawaii on Oahu's North Shore

Search crews recovered the bodies of two missing divers Sunday on Oahu’s North Shore, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

The divers, age 28 and 32, were discovered at Velzyland Beach early Sunday, first responders said. Oahu is part of the Hawaiian island chain and home to the state capital, Honolulu.

Honolulu fire officials said they received a 911 call at 3:40 a.m. Sunday, reporting two free divers who had not been seen for several hours off Velzyland Beach near Sunset Beach.

Authorities said firefighters reported seeing a submerged dive light about 150 feet from the shore, so they dove underwater and found an unresponsive diver attached to the dive light. Crews brought him to shore just after 4:40 a.m. where he was pronounced dead, fire officials said.

Crews found the second unresponsive diver at 6:50 a.m. Sunday and brought him to shore. He was also pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet said.

On Monday, officials said the incident was being investigated by the Honolulu Police Department.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death of the two divers.

Authorities have not released the victims' names but in a fundraising page created by loved ones, family identified them as Jun Tudela and Rubert (last name not provided).

"They were angels who sailed back to God on a sea-of-joy" Candriel Abadam wrote on the fundraising page. " Both were the most happy-go-lucky guys. They were always cracking jokes together & even having their “bromance” moments every chance they got! They were at the happiest point in their lives when they went on their fishing trip together. We know they are both smiling, chewing pugua, and lighting one up as we speak."

