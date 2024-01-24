Two freezing rain threats with major travel impacts in eastern Ontario, Quebec

Two rounds of freezing rain will threaten travel across eastern Ontario and Quebec this week, with drivers being warned of "significant impacts" on rush hour traffic through Thursday especially.

Freezing rain warnings are in place.

DON’T MISS: Winter takes a breather in major Canadian cities with January thaw

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Ice buildup may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Wednesday into Thursday: Prolonged freezing rain threat

A prolonged period of freezing rain may result in some significant ice accretion on surfaces through Thursday.

The freezing rain event begins Wednesday evening for Bancroft, Brockville and Perth, Ont., eventually spreading east into Cornwall and Ottawa, and then Montreal, Que. Wednesday overnight.

Baron - Wednesday night precip - Jan24.jpg

Stubborn cold air at the surface will allow the falling rain to freeze on contact with roads, sidewalks and trees, creating a glaze of 2-5 mm of ice waking up Thursday morning. This will not only create slippery surfaces on untreated objects, but also increases the risk of a few localized power outages.

Expect the icy conditions to linger through Thursday morning, with near 10 hours of icing possible.

Baron - ON ice - Jan24.jpg

Friday: Another round of icy weather to watch

Forecasters are tracking a second freezing rain set-up in the same region for Friday. While there's still some uncertainty at this time, especially when it comes to exact totals and locations impacted, very similar ingredients are present.

By Friday morning, freezing rain is expected to build into the same region of eastern Ontario, eventually spreading into Montreal and the southern St. Lawrence.

Baron - Friday morning rain - Jan24.jpg

Where this forecast gets tricky is in the storm's track, and how far north milder air may get. There is a growing chance the region sees freezing rain to start, with an afternoon switch over to rain possible.

Meanwhile, Trois-Rivières and Quebec City will likely hold onto 5-15 cm of snowfall throughout the event.

Baron - Friday late afternoon precip - Jan24.jpg

WATCH: Risk increasing for multiple rounds of freezing rain in eastern Ontario

Click here to view the video

A couple days of colder weather are forecast early next week, especially for eastern Ontario, but much milder weather and early spring-like temperatures are forecast for the second half of next week, and continuing well into the first week of February, as well.

However, winter is not over. We are watching the potential for an extended stretch of colder winter weather from mid-February through early March.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on your forecast across Ontario.