Two French aid workers killed in Russian drone strike in Ukraine

Russia killed two French aid workers in Ukraine Thursday. French President Emmanuel Macron (R) called it a "cowardly and unworthy act." Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) said Russian terror knows no boundaries or victim's nationalities. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/ UPI

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Two French citizens volunteering aid to Ukraine were killed Thursday in a Russian drone attack on the city of Beryslav, according to Kherson region military administration head Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Foreign volunteers were killed and injured as a result of an enemy strike on Beryslav. The Russian army killed two French citizens," Prokudin wrote on Telegram. "Three more foreigners received minor injuries. Among the wounded is also an activist of the organization's Ukrainian representative office."

He offered "sincere condolences to the families of the victims."

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the deaths in a post on X, calling the strike a cowardly and unworthy act.

"Two French humanitarian workers were killed in Ukraine by a Russian strike," Macron wrote on X. "Cowardly and unworthy act. I think of their injured loved ones and comrades. My solidarity goes to all the volunteers who are committed to helping the populations."

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said Russia will have to answer for its crimes.

"Russian barbarity has targeted civilians in Ukraine. Two French humanitarians paid for their commitment to the Ukrainians with their lives," Sejourne wrote on X. "Three are injured. My thoughts are with them and their loved ones. France stands by their side."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement that "Russian terror knows no boundaries or victims' nationalities."

"The brave French aid workers assisted people and we will always be grateful for their humanity. My condolences go out to their loved ones. I wish speedy recovery to the others who were injured in this horrific attack," he said.

In September two foreign aid workers were killed by the Russians in eastern Ukraine when the vehicle they were in was hit.

Canadian aid worker Anthony "Tonko" Ihnat and Emma Igual, director of Road To Relief from Spain, were killed in that attack.

Road To Relief said that two other aid workers were "badly injured with shrapnel wounds and burns."

Before to Ihant and Igual's deaths, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said at least six aid workers had been killed and 16 injured in Ukraine, while four were killed there in all of 2022.