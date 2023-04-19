Two Fresno men charged with murder confronted in court by angry relatives

Two Fresno men with gang ties pleaded not guilty Wednesday to multiple charges stemming from a Sunday of violence that culminated with a shooting death.

Malcolm Jamal McCoy, 33, and Faheem Karim Muhammad, 39, appeared in Fresno County Superior Court amid angry looks and heated words from relatives and friends of 41-year-old Adavier Thomas of Fresno.

“You didn’t even know my brother,” one woman shouted at the defendants. “You bitch ass.”

The bailiff had to escort four people out of the courtroom and into the hallway before the arraignment could continue.

The defendants entered their not guilty pleas and were quickly ushered back out of the courtroom. As they were being led away, a defiant McCoy turned and stared at one of the women, mouthing something at her.

Police said Thomas was shot and killed outside Zacks Smoke Shop on California Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard about 5:20 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

Adavier Thomas, 40, of Fresno was the victim of a fatal shooting, April 16, 2023, according to police.

Muhammad and McCoy were arrested by police after a brief car chase. Surveillance video helped identify them as the shooters.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the alleged murder of Thomas was one of several crimes they are charged with.

Prosecutors allege that also on Sunday they attempted to murder a Fresno man, identified only as “John Doe” in the complaint. They also are facing assault with a firearm charges stemming from an incident with two other men on Sunday.

McCoy involved in notorious 2000 murder as a 10-year-old

The two men have also been charged with several gang enhancements and have prior felony convictions. McCoy was involved in the 2000 robbery and beating death of 69-year-old Alejandro Escareno, the father of a Fresno police officer.

McCoy was 10 years old at the time. Two teenagers were convicted in that case: Raheem Muhammad, 20, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and Odell Muhammad, 19, was convicted of second-degree murder.

McCoy’s and Muhammand’s next court appearance will be April 28 for a pre-prelimiminary hearing. They remain in the Fresno County Jail with bail for Muhammad set at $2.6 million and $3.3 million for McCoy.

If convicted on all charges and enhancements, both defendants face life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, if the district attorney’s office decides it will seek that option.