Two Fresno officers get minor injuries when fleeing man rams cop car, police say

Two Fresno officers received minor injuries when a fleeing man rammed a police cruiser head-on, according to police.

The officers were in a single patrol car about midnight Tuesday when they attempted to pull over a car for a traffic violation, police said.

The car carrying two men initially stopped in the area of Abby Street and White Avenue, but as the officers exited the cruiser, the driver sped off, Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said.

Police pursued the vehicle as it headed northwest, police said. During the pursuit, police said they learned the car was registered to a man wanted on suspicion of a recent shooting.

When the car reached Shaw and West avenues, the driver quickly changed directions and struck the cruiser head-on, police said, before speeding off.

Not far from that intersection, the men fled on foot into a neighborhood as more officers responded to the area, police said.

Officers were able to locate the man accused of a shooting on a roof and he was arrested, police said. The other man is still on the lam, police said.

The officers’ injuries were described as minor by police, and they were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

Police have not provided the name of the man arrested nor details on the shooting to which he’s allegedly connected.