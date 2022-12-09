Two Fresno siblings were shot outside a complex, police say. Victim who died identified

The 25-year-old man fatally shot this week while standing outside an apartment complex with his brother was identified Friday by Fresno police.

Kenyatta Williams was with his 27-year-old brother while they were visiting others about 3:40 p.m. Thursday at a complex just east of the intersection of Olive Avenue and Ninth Street, police said Friday in an update.

An unknown gunman fired five rounds, striking both brothers, police said.

Williams was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center at 4:13 p.m. while his brother remains in stable condition, police said.

The brother’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police were previously called to the location for what then was just a disturbance, and officers managed to clear the area, police have said.

Kenyatta Williams, 25, of Fresno was the victim of a fatal shooting on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2022, police said.

But about an hour later, officers returned to the scene following the gun violence, police said.

There were no immediate suspects and police have not released any potential descriptions.

Police said they are looking for witnesses and surveillance footage of the area.

His killing marks the 55th homicide so far this year in Fresno.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call 559-621-7000.

Anyone with information can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.