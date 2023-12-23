Two Friday night shootings in Ocala: One man dead, another injured. Are the cases related?

Two men were shot in separate incidents Friday night in Ocala. One man died and the other was injured.

In the first shooting, Ocala Police Department officers received the call at 7:16 p.m. They responded to the 2000 block of Southwest Fourth Street to find a man who had been shot in the leg. The wound appeared to be non life-threatening.

An Ocala Police Department officer searches a shooting scene Friday night near the 1900 block of West Silver Springs Boulevard.

Then, shortly after 8:20 p.m., officers received 911 calls about a shooting near Sam's Big Apple, a convenience store in the 1900 block of West Silver Springs Boulevard.

Officers arrived and began searching. They found the body of a man in a wooded area near a group of homes.

Police said the shootings scenes are less than a mile apart. It was unknown at 9:30 p.m. Friday whether the cases were related. Investigators were at both shooting scenes Friday night.

The shootings come in the wake of two previous cases this week.

The first was on Dec. 18, when someone fired several shots into a unit at Parkside Gardens Apartments, in the 600 block of Northwest Second Street. A man and a woman inside the apartment were hit and injured.

The next day, at Happiness Homes, a victim reported that several shots were fired into his residence and some kind of device was thrown against the front door. That device ignited and caused a fire. There were no injuries.

There had been no arrests in either case as of Friday night.

Anyone with information about these four cases can call Ocala police at 352-369-7000. Tips also can be sent to Ocala Crimestoppers at 352-368-STOP or www.ocalacrimestoppers.com

