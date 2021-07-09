Two fugitives in Dakota County murder arrested after Montana police chase

Deanna Weniger, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·4 min read

Jul. 9—Two fugitives charged with murdering a man in Dakota County last week were captured Friday in Montana following a police chase that ended in a crash.

Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie said that around 1:30 p.m. Friday the FBI informed him that Nicholas Alan Taylor, 29, and Ryann Elizabeth Smith, 22, had crashed their vehicle near Laurel, Montana, while fleeing police. They ran from the scene but were caught and taken into custody.

Taylor, Smith and two others have been charged in the July 1 killing of Chris Jon LaFontaine, 55, of Greenvale Township.

"We have a group of detectives that have been working on this since Friday, very painstakingly," Leslie said. "We've been involved in tracking them along the way as they traveled across the United States."

Leslie said the fugitives' use of credit cards helped authorities track their movement.

Taylor, of St. Paul, and Smith, of White Bear Lake, each have been charged with second-degree murder. Taylor has is charged with first-degree burglary.

Two others are charged with first-degree burglary and aiding an offender. They are Stephanie Marie Peabody, 25, of Welch, who is jailed in Rice County, and Timothy William Tuit, 36, of South St. Paul, who is not in custody.

Leslie said the victim knew his assailants but it's unclear what changed in their relationship that led to violence.

VICTIM BOUND, GAGGED

Around 4:45 p.m. July 2, Dakota County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a home in Greenvale Township.

According to charging documents, a neighbor had knocked on LaFontaine's door to check on him when two men suddenly ran out of the house, got in LaFontaine's Dodge Durango and took off.

The man and another neighbor followed the Durango and called 911.

Deputies found LaFontaine dead in a basement bathroom, with several cables binding his hands and feet and a glove and a rag tied over his mouth. The Hennepin County medical examiner determined LaFontaine died from asphyxiation from being bound too tightly and having a gag on his mouth.

Northfield police located the Durango traveling south on Highway 3. All three occupants jumped out of the vehicle and took off running into a wooded area.

Officers caught Peabody, who was the driver, and Tuit, but Taylor escaped. Peabody and Tuit later were released because police did not yet have enough evidence to hold them.

Peabody told police she is Tuit's girlfriend and that Tuit and Taylor are brothers. She said she dropped off Taylor's girlfriend, Smith, at a gas station in Randolph prior to driving to LaFontaine's residence. She waited nearby to pick up the two brothers.

According to the criminal complaint, Taylor and Smith planned the burglary and were going to tie up LaFontaine so he couldn't escape.

"You won't need to worry," Taylor texted Tuit. "I'm gonna have him tied up and stripped in the basement bathroom in a way he won't be able to move at all," the complaint said.

Surveillance video of the residence shows Taylor, Smith and LaFontaine together in the early morning hours of July 1. Taylor is seen approaching various cameras around the house and disconnecting them.

Once LaFontaine was immobilized, the two began stacking up his belongings with intent to steal them, the complaint said. Around 5 a.m., Taylor texted Tuit telling him to bring a vehicle to load up the items and promised to split the proceeds with him 60/40.

He added, "You know I want to get those boxes picked up and have that thing disposed of and then have the whole area incinerated," the complaint said. Police found a gas can in a plastic bag Peabody said Taylor had brought to the residence.

Peabody told police that Taylor was laughing about tying up LaFontaine and that Smith confided that LaFontaine lost consciousness after she hit him over the head with a large flashlight. When Taylor later told Smith that the LaFontaine was dead, Smith panicked, the complaint said. She started crying and said, "I didn't mean to hurt him like that."

Taylor and Tuit have extensive criminal records. Taylor has five harassment convictions, as well as convictions for drugs, theft and illegally possessing a firearm. Tuit has four assault convictions, as well as convictions for burglary, drugs and driving with a revoked license.

No attorneys were listed yet for any of the four suspects.

