Two funds that will protect your savings in turbulent stock markets

Richard Evans
·4 min read
london stock exchange
london stock exchange

In tumultuous times for the financial markets, some investors will be desperate for a safe haven: a home for their money that offers the prospect of growth (and protection from double‑digit inflation) but without the wild, unpredictable swings we have seen recently in some assets.

We will suggest some today from among London’s listed funds.

Although not billed as a “wealth preservation” trust, Finsbury Growth & Income is a solid choice. It tends to invest in businesses that can boast secure revenues, high profit margins and strong growth records.

Examples include Diageo, whose strengths we listed when we tipped it last week, London Stock Exchange, which provides the plumbing and data that financial markets need in order to operate, Relx, whose databases of scientific information are likewise indispensable, and Experian, another provider of vital data, this time on credit scores.

Businesses such as these, whose products are often key to the operations of their customers, which therefore tend not to change supplier readily, can sustain high margins and returns on capital. These attributes lead to strong cash generation and robust dividends.

Even more importantly in the current climate, they tend not to be cyclical; instead, their strong “franchises” allow them to look ahead to years or decades of sound performance and good returns for investors. This gives them a value that transcends the kind of ructions we are experiencing now, when, for example, sudden and severe rises in the yields on government bonds have thrown the case for many investments off balance.

The fact that Finsbury’s businesses are international, despite a London listing for their shares, helps to muffle the effect of those other wild swings we have been seeing of late in the currency markets.

Further stability for the fund derives from the long tenure of its manager, Nick Train, and his determination to “stick to his knitting” and remain true to his investment beliefs in spite of all the changes in the economic and market environment over the past year or so, from the return of inflation and the abandonment of “growth” for “value” stocks to all the uncertainty now over when the current round of interest rate rises will end.

It’s also welcome to see Train’s large personal shareholding of 2.2pc of the trust. As the fund is currently worth £1.7bn, his stake comes to £37.4m. He topped up his holding as recently as Oct 4 when he bought 50,000 shares at an average price of 806p.

Long‑term performance has been very good but the gains have also been achieved with more stability than the market average. Over 10 years the trust’s total return is 163pc, which is beaten among “UK equity income” trusts only by Chelverton UK Dividend. Over five years its annual returns have averaged just over 5pc, compared with just over 2pc for the FTSE 250, yet its volatility has been lower.

Until spring last year the trust had traded at about par value but since then it has been at a discount, currently about 4.7pc. This is a fund that should let you sleep at night. Buy.

For even sounder repose, the explicit “wealth preservation” funds are your best bet. Our favourite has long been the Ruffer Investment Company, first tipped six years ago.

By contrast with Finsbury Growth & Income’s focus on resilient stocks, Ruffer holds a wide variety of assets and is not afraid to change the mix when circumstances change. For example, it opportunistically bought certain index‑linked gilts this month when the price collapsed.

It said the gilt chaos “gave us the opportunity to add to these key assets at extraordinarily distressed prices, before the Bank of England was forced to step in to restore order”. This reassures us that the management team has lost none of its sharpness since the departure of Hamish Baillie in July.

The fund also holds the American equivalent of British “linkers” and derivative instruments that protect against falls in asset prices, as well as gold and cash. But its exposure to the stock market is the lowest it has ever been at 14pc. The fund’s net asset value has risen consistently since launch in 2004 by a cumulative 295pc; its biggest peak‑to‑trough fall has been just 8.6pc.

As alternatives, we continue to rate Capital Gearing and Personal Assets.

Questor says: buy

Tickers: FGT, RICA

Share prices at close: 799p, 300.5p

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6am.

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong Stock Exchange May Lower the Bar for Tech IPOs

    If the stock market is a race track, then Hong Kong wants more horses to bet on, even if they aren't all thoroughbreds. In a move designed to...

  • Pilot survives F-35 fighter jet crash at Air Force base in Utah

    The pilot was able to safely eject the fighter jet. The crash also sparked a small brush fire.

  • IBM expects to exceed annual revenue target on resilient cloud momentum

    IBM Corp beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday and said it expects to exceed full-year revenue growth targets as robust demand for its digital services helps cushion the blow from a strong dollar. The IT software and services provider has been focusing on the so-called "hybrid cloud" after spinning off its legacy IT-managed infrastructure business and posted double-digit growth across all its segments and geographies on a constant-currency basis for the third quarter. Still, this year's near 17% surge in the dollar is chipping away at the company's earnings, mirroring a trend seen at peers Microsoft Corp, Accenture and Salesforce Inc that also have sprawling international operations.

  • IBM Reports Better-Than Expected Results. ‘It Was a Very Good Quarter,’ CEO Says.

    Revenue topped Wall Street estimates by more than $500 million, and the company lifted its full-year outlook.

  • Netflix's Vatican Girl is the latest in a long line of tasteless true-crime documentaries

    Early in Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix) there comes an inevitable reference to Dan Brown, whose bestseller, The Da Vinci Code, wove a ripe account of Papal skulduggery and dark secrets festering in the Holy See.

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 2 Cheap Industrial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The market has taken some stocks out to the woodshed, but history suggests these two companies are attractive today.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $17.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day.

  • Elon Musk pumps Tesla stock with ridiculous $4 trillion target. Is a dump coming next?

    Another Tesla Inc. earnings call and another fanciful Elon Musk prediction likely encouraged yet another open file at the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • 3 REITS That Could Be Yield Traps

    Investors seeking income are often attracted to high-yielding dividend stocks. With recent sell-offs on real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, many of them now sport much higher yields than a year ago. But many of these stocks are nothing more than yield traps or poorly performing stocks that are high risks for further downside or dividend cuts. Remember the adage that all that glitters is not gold. Here are three REIT stocks that could be yield traps. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:

  • 4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana

    There's renewed hype around prospects for marijuana legalization in the U.S. after President Biden recently announced he would pardon thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession. Although that doesn't mean marijuana legalization is imminent, it's the biggest move the current administration has made toward reform. If you're optimistic about federal legalization, then there are four pot stocks that could be excellent buys, with all of them trading for less than $20 per share: Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF).

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • Risk-Hungry Investors Should Remember Black Monday

    Inexperienced investors are making the same mistakes 35 years since the historic market crash, writes Tim Morton.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • This Unstoppable Growth Stock Is a Buy

    This health insurer isn't as well known as its peers. But investors would be wise to take note of the stock.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Specifically, last year's 24% top-line uptick more than doubled 2020's pandemic-suppressed profits, and analysts expect revenue growth of 18% for 2022 to drive per-share earnings up from $18.99 to $22.99. Revenue growth is projected to slow a bit in 2023, but earnings growth is expected to stay close to its current pace. It's all part of the bigger reason Deere shares have held their ground this year while the broad market lost ground.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors looking for a quality opportunity in this difficult market should consider Confluent stock.