Two Galesburg residents accused of infusing vape cartridges, selling them to juveniles

Two Galesburg residents are accused of illegally infusing vape cartridges and selling them to juveniles.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office arrested Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing Thursday night.

The arrest came after a months-long investigation after the sheriff's office received reports of juveniles overdosing on cannabis-infused vape cartridges.

The sheriff's office said it's possible other ingredients were also being mixed with the cartridges that caused the juveniles to have a reaction.

During the search warrant at a home at 740 S. Seminary St., authorities said they found a stolen gun, cocaine, 41 pounds of cannabis, more than 1,200 illegally manufactured vape cartridges, cannabis infusion processing equipment and a large amount of cash.

Both Wingo and Swing were taken to the Knox County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Two Galesburg residents arrested, accused of infusing vape cartridges