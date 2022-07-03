Two gang members captured by Merced police for allegedly having firearms and drugs

Two gang members were arrested by the Merced Police Department on Saturday morning for allegedly having firearms and narcotics for sale.

The arrest came at 7:30 a.m. at the Merced Inn & Suites Motel, located in the 2000 block of East Childs Avenue, when the Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant.

Officers located a loaded 9mm handgun, 200 grams of methamphetamine, scales, and packaging material.

Officers said Vanessa Hurtado, 40, was found to be on state parole and was arrested and booked into jail for a parole violation, methamphetamine sales, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person, and gang enhancements.

Joel Valencia, 32, was booked into jail for methamphetamine sales, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person, and gang enhancements.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Arnulfo Centeno at 209-388-7742 or by email at CentenoA@CityofMerced.org.