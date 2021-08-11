Two Gay Men Brutally Attacked by Gang of Ten Homophobic Teens

Two Gay Men Brutally Attacked by Gang of Homophobic Teens in England

A group of approximately 10 teenaged boys and girls brutally attacked two gay men in a parking lot in England this past weekend, leaving one man unconscious and both with multiple fractures to the face along with other serious injuries.

According to a report from police in East Hertsfordshire, the two men were seriously injured in a Waitrose market parking lot in Northgate End early Sunday morning. The victims, men aged 25 and 22, were waiting in the parking lot for a ride home when they were surrounded by a group of approximately 10 teenagers (made up of mostly boys and at least two girls), all wearing hoodies. The group used homophobic language before engaging in an unprovoked brutal assault on the pair.

The 22-year-old victim was knocked unconscious and suffered multiple fractures to his cheek, nose, and eye socket. The 25-year-old victim sustained a fractured jaw, a split eyebrow, multiple other cuts and bruises to his face, and a fractured hand. The men were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

“This despicable attack was completely unprovoked and left both men with serious injuries,” Investigator Gary Bangs, from the East Herts Local Crime Unit, said in a statement. “They are being supported by specially trained hate crime officers at what is understandably a very difficult time."

Investigator Bangs went on to note the victims are being counseled by “specially trained hate crime officers” as they come to terms with the attack.

“Meanwhile, our enquiries are continuing to trace those responsible and we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward,” Investigator Bangs continued.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Investigator Bangs via email (gary.bangs@herts.pnn.police.uk), anonymously online, or by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

"Hate crime can have a devastating impact on victims and the wider community as a whole and will simply not be tolerated," Investigator Bangs promised.

