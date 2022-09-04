Two Georgia men charged with the sexual exploitation of children

Two Columbus, Ga, men were recently arrested on unrelated sexual exploitation charges.

Kevin Perry, 38, and Christopher Hovey, 32, had their homes searched on Aug. 31.

Perry was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children, and Hovey was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The GBI began investigating both men’s online activity after receiving cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to search warrants of the homes.

Both men were taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

