Two Georgia officers allegedly poisoned after receiving paperwork from suspect

Two police officers in Smyrna, Georgia, were allegedly poisoned by a man who brought paperwork into the precinct that contained a foreign substance, according to an arrest warrant.

Police said Little Gaston Stone, 51, walked into the Smyrna Police Department Tuesday while recording the visit on a tablet and ranting about Gov. Brian Kemp, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported citing an arrest warrant. Minutes later, two officers said they had respiratory issues and felt fatigued, according to the news outlet.

The officers were taken to the hospital where they are recovering, the AJC reported.

The letters were confiscated by the FBI for testing, according to the warrant.

Stone, whose criminal history includes aggravated assault and terroristic threats, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault of an officer, online jail records show. He's being held with no bond.

It's not clear if he has obtained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

At the time of his arrest, Stone was on probation after he threatened to blow up a building in 2021, according to online court records. He pleaded guilty to terroristic threats and was sentenced in October to 12 months of probation.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com