Two girls and a boy charged with murder after the death of a Miramar High student

Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of Miramar High School student Dwight Grant, whose body was found in an apartment complex’s bushes on Tuesday.

Miramar police said they arrested Jaslyn Smith, 16; and 17-year-olds Christie Parisienne and Andrew Clemens on Saturday. They are charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy. They had their first court appearance Sunday morning.

Grant, identified by other media and social media, didn’t show up in school Monday and was found at the end of a trail of blood at a complex on Sherman Circle. He was 18 years old.

Anyone with information on this case can call Broward Crime Stoppers, 954-493-8477 (TIPS).